In Numbers | Are Dhawan & Rohit Already Among Best Opening Pairs of All Time?

50-overs cricket has been witness to some great opening pairs over the years – Greenidge-Haynes, Hayden-Gilchrist, Tendulkar-Ganguly, Amla-De Kock, Anwar-Sohail, Boon-Marsh, Smith-Gibbs – to name a few.
The current Indian pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have been prolific over the last few years. They have scored big against the best bowling attacks in different conditions.
But how good are they really? Are they the best contemporary ODI openers in the world? How do they stack against the all-time great combinations?
Let us try and dig deeper.
Appetite for Big Runs
There are only 18 openers in ODI history who have scored 2000 partnership runs for the first wicket.
Dhawan and Sharma have the fifth-highest runs per dismissal (47.48) amongst all opening partnerships in the history of ODI cricket (min. 2000 partnership runs). That places them with a pantheon of greats of one-day cricket. Only Greenidge-Haynes (52.55), Tendulkar-Ganguly (49.32), Gilchrist-Hayden (48.39) and Amla-De Kock (48.38) average more.
This also means that they have scored more runs per dismissal than the combinations of Smith-Gibbs, Tendulkar-Sehwag, Boon-Marsh and Finch-Warner – these are some all-time greats!
But here is an interesting stat - Dhawan and Sharma have the best innings/hundreds ratio in the history of ODI cricket. They have scored 13 hundreds in 82 innings – this shows their appetite to score big runs.
No pair, with the exception of Amla- De Kock, has scored more runs for any wicket than Dhawan-Sharma in the last 5 years (incidentally both are opening pairs). Only two others Kohli-Sharma and Taylor-Williamson, also have notched 10 hundred partnerships in this time-frame.
In terms of aggregate runs, Dhawan and Rohit are seventh on the all-time list with 3846 runs.
In terms of strike rate, Dhawan and Rohit are at number 5 on an all-time India list (min. 1000 runs). They score at 89 runs per hundred balls. No pair has scored faster than Gambhir-Sehwag (107 runs per hundred balls).
This is understandable. Rohit likes to build an innings. He starts steadily while Dhawan gives the initial impetus.
Match-Winners
Among contemporary opening pairs, no one, except Amla-De Kock (61.38) averages more in winning matches than Dhawan-Rohit (57.94).
Just for perspective, their winning average is better than Hayden-Gilchrist, Gibbs-Kirsten, Sehwag-Tendulkar and Finch-Warner amongst other great opening pairs.
Now here is another remarkable number. Whenever Dhawan and Rohit have both crossed 40 individually in an ODI innings, India has won 22 of 26 such matches (85%).
India won 18 out of 24 matches (75%) when Tendulkar-Ganguly crossed 40.
Big-Match Players
Dhawan and Rohit are big-match players. They raise their game in big tournaments, knockout matches of world tournaments and bilateral series deciders.
If we consider only the World Cup and Champions Trophy – the two flagship events in ODI cricket, only Gilchrist-Hayden with 1539 have scored more runs than Dhawan-Rohit (1195). Dhawan-Rohit average 66.38 in such matches. Only Gibbs-Kirsten (77.40) average higher (min. 10 matches).
A few highlights in big-matches
- ICC Champions Trophy, 2013, Cardiff:
Dhawan (114 in 94 balls) and Rohit (65 in 81 balls) gave India a rollicking start as the pair put on 127 at run a ball. India made 331. South Africa fell short by 26 runs. India’s 2013 CT campaign was off to a flying start. They went on to win the tournament.
- India were down 1-2 in a bilateral home series against Australia in 2013.
6th ODI, Nagpur: Chasing 350, Dhawan and Rohit gave India an opening stand of 178 in under 30 overs. India won with 6 wickets to spare.
In the seventh and final match in Bengaluru, the pair again notched 112 for the opening wicket. Rohit scored a double. India’s 383/6 proved too much for Australia. India won the series.
- ICC Champions Trophy, 2017, Birmingham:
Dhawan (68 in 65 balls) and Rohit (91 in 119 balls) again provided India a great start. They added 136 in under 25 overs. India amassed 319 and beat Pakistan by 124 runs.
This shows their big-match temperament – the ability to raise their game on the biggest stage. They soak in the pressure of the occasion and rise to it.
Dhawan-Sharma duo have an excellent record in knockout matches (QF/SF/FINAL) of big-tournaments. Their Actual Average (Average not considering not-outs) places them at number 5 after Dilshan-Tharanga, Ganguly-Tendulkar, Gibbs-Kirsten and Atapattu-Jayasuriya.
Consistency and Foundation
Dhawan and Rohit have on an average faced 53 balls per broken partnership. This means that they have not only made (almost) full use of the mandatory powerplay but also shielded India’s number 3 Virat Kohli from facing the new ball – which always offers something to the bowlers in most conditions. Kohli has not only been given a great platform to launch into the opposition attack but his probability of getting out has also been reduced courtesy India’s opening pair.
Dhawan and Rohit are remarkably consistent for the kind of attacking strokeplay they offer. They only have 28 below-20 partnerships from 82 stands in ODI cricket. That is a below-20 partnership every 2.93 innings – which means a below-20 partnership percentage of 34.15% - this means that 65% (or almost 2/3rd) of the innings they open they give India a stand of 20 or more – again relieving the pressure of fall of early wickets from the middle-order. This has been one of the major reasons of India’s tremendous success in ODI cricket in the last few years.
Of the 51 opening pairs who have at least scored 1000 runs between them, only 9 have a lower below-20 partnership percentage than Dhawan-Rohit.
The Dhawan-Rohit pair has the lowest such percentage amongst all contemporary pairs in ODI cricket – which in a way makes them the most consistent opening pair in world cricket.
Masters in Chases
The Dhawan-Rohit duo have scored 2489 runs at an average of 54.1 in chases. Only two other opening pairs average more in run-chases – De Villiers-Smith (63.4) and Gilchrist-Hayden (54.55). Only three more aggregate more – Ganguly-Tendulkar, Greenidge-Haynes and Gilchrist-Hayden.
In winning matches, their average of 63.36 is the fifth-highest of all time only behind Ganguly-Tendulkar (72.7), Gayle-Chanderpaul (71.30), Greenidge-Haynes (70.62) and Ganguly-Sehwag (70.42). This also means that no other contemporary opening pair (min.15 partnerships) contributes more to their team’s victories.
There have been 14 instances when a 50-plus opening stand of Dhawan-Rohit has resulted in a victory for India in chases. Only Greenidge-Haynes (22), Gilchirst-Hayden (20) and Tendulkar-Ganguly (19) have been involved in more such partnerships.
The Stats are clear. Shikhar Dhawan & Rohit Sharma have already done enough to merit a place among the best opening pairs in ODI cricket history. That they could potentially be around for another 4-5 years should be a scary proposition for opposition attacks.
