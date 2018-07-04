Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Bangladesh Sink to New Low, Dismissed for Just 43 in First Test Against West Indies

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 5, 2018, 8:41 AM IST
Kemar Roach. (AFP Image)

Bangladesh were blown away by the pace and fury of the West Indies fast bowlers as they were dismissed for their all-time lowest total of 43 on the first day of the first Test in North South, Antigua on Wednesday.

After winning the toss, Windies skipper Jason Holder sent the visitors to bat first and from there on it all fell apart for Shakib-Al-Hasan and his team. Only one batsman could score in double-digits as Bangladesh lost 10 wickets in just 18.4 overs.

This is Bangladesh's lowest innings score in their Test history and they are now tied with South Africa at the tenth spot on the all-time list. Moreover, they also stand at the 8th spot in the list of least number of deliveries (112) played before getting dismissed in an innings.

Bangladesh's pitiful performance was also the second shortest first innings in the 141-year history of Test cricket. It was just one ball longer than Australia's dismissal for 60 off 18.3 overs by England at Nottingham in 2015.

First Published: July 4, 2018, 10:01 PM IST

