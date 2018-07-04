Bangladesh Sink to New Low, Dismissed for Just 43 in First Test Against West Indies

After winning the toss, Windies skipper Jason Holder sent the visitors to bat first and from there on it all fell apart for Shakib-Al-Hasan and his team. Only one batsman could score in double-digits as Bangladesh lost 10 wickets in just 18.4 overs.
This is Bangladesh's lowest innings score in their Test history and they are now tied with South Africa at the tenth spot on the all-time list. Moreover, they also stand at the 8th spot in the list of least number of deliveries (112) played before getting dismissed in an innings.
Bangladesh's pitiful performance was also the second shortest first innings in the 141-year history of Test cricket. It was just one ball longer than Australia's dismissal for 60 off 18.3 overs by England at Nottingham in 2015.
Also Watch
-
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Bangladesh 43Jason Holderkemar roachmiguel cumminsshakib al hasanWest Indies vs BangladeshWest Indies vs Bangladesh 2018
First Published: July 4, 2018, 10:01 PM IST