In Numbers | David Warner & Aaron Finch Rewrite Records During Mumbai Masterclass

It was also India’s third successive loss at the Wankhede Stadium and the last time they won against England in October, 2011.

Cricketnext Staff |January 14, 2020, 9:46 PM IST
In Numbers | David Warner & Aaron Finch Rewrite Records During Mumbai Masterclass

Australia’s David Warner and Aaron Finch each scored commanding centuries in Mumbai against India as they chased down a relatively competitive score at a canter and won by 10 wickets. It was also India’s third successive loss at the Wankhede Stadium and the last time they won against England in October, 2011.

This was the fifth time India were handed a ten-wicket loss in the format, with the last having come a decade and half ago in Kolkata in 2005 against South Africa.

table 1

Incidentally, this is also the first time Australia beat India by 10 wickets and in the process registered a fourth consecutive ODI win against the hosts in their own backyard. The only time this happened before was between 2003-2006.

For only the third time in ODI history, a team has won a match by 10 wickets while chasing 250 or more. Bangladesh (against SA, 2017) and Sri Lanka (against England, 2016) are the ones who suffered along with India.

The numbers were of course in favour of Warner and Finch as their match-winning 258-run partnership is the biggest stand for any wicket against India in the 50-over format. Along with Warner and Finch teammate Steve Smith (2016) also finds himself in the top five stands, which is made up of four Australian pairs.

tbale 2

Not surprisingly, Warner and Finch’s partnership is also the biggest opening partnership in ODI cricket in India. They overtook the duo of Herschelle Gibbs and Gary Kirsten, who had scored 235 in Kochi in 2000.

table 3

Warner, who scored his fifth consecutive half-century against India en route his third ton against them, also finds himself in the each of the top three partnerships for Australia in the format. The other two came with Travis Head (284 vs Pakistan, 2017) and with Steve Smith (260 vs Afghanistan, 2015).

The icing on the cake for the Player-of-the-match Warner would be the fact that he is the fastest Australian to break the 5000-run barrier, having taken 115 innings for it. The previous fastest Australian to reach 5000 runs was Dean Jones, who took 128 innings.

table

Meanwhile, in the overall list of batsmen reaching the 5000 run-mark, Warner now stands at the fourth spot after taking 115 innings to do so.

