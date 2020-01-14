In Numbers | David Warner & Aaron Finch Rewrite Records During Mumbai Masterclass

Australia’s David Warner and Aaron Finch each scored commanding centuries in Mumbai against India as they chased down a relatively competitive score at a canter and won by 10 wickets. It was also India’s third successive loss at the Wankhede Stadium and the last time they won against England in October, 2011.
This was the fifth time India were handed a ten-wicket loss in the format, with the last having come a decade and half ago in Kolkata in 2005 against South Africa.
Incidentally, this is also the first time Australia beat India by 10 wickets and in the process registered a fourth consecutive ODI win against the hosts in their own backyard. The only time this happened before was between 2003-2006.
For only the third time in ODI history, a team has won a match by 10 wickets while chasing 250 or more. Bangladesh (against SA, 2017) and Sri Lanka (against England, 2016) are the ones who suffered along with India.
The numbers were of course in favour of Warner and Finch as their match-winning 258-run partnership is the biggest stand for any wicket against India in the 50-over format. Along with Warner and Finch teammate Steve Smith (2016) also finds himself in the top five stands, which is made up of four Australian pairs.
Not surprisingly, Warner and Finch’s partnership is also the biggest opening partnership in ODI cricket in India. They overtook the duo of Herschelle Gibbs and Gary Kirsten, who had scored 235 in Kochi in 2000.
Warner, who scored his fifth consecutive half-century against India en route his third ton against them, also finds himself in the each of the top three partnerships for Australia in the format. The other two came with Travis Head (284 vs Pakistan, 2017) and with Steve Smith (260 vs Afghanistan, 2015).
The icing on the cake for the Player-of-the-match Warner would be the fact that he is the fastest Australian to break the 5000-run barrier, having taken 115 innings for it. The previous fastest Australian to reach 5000 runs was Dean Jones, who took 128 innings.
Meanwhile, in the overall list of batsmen reaching the 5000 run-mark, Warner now stands at the fourth spot after taking 115 innings to do so.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
In Numbers | David Warner & Aaron Finch Rewrite Records During Mumbai Masterclass
It was also India’s third successive loss at the Wankhede Stadium and the last time they won against England in October, 2011.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | January 12, 2020, 4:57 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar Nominated for Laureus Sporting Moment Award of Last 20 Years
Cricketnext Staff | January 14, 2020, 10:32 AM IST
Kohli is Great But Watching Rohit Bat is Satisfying: Zaheer Abbas
Cricketnext Staff | January 14, 2020, 10:44 AM IST
Playing Under Pressure Tougher Than BCCI President's Job: Sourav Ganguly
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIGrenada NCS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jan, 2020
ENG v SAPort Elizabeth
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 17 Jan, 2020
AUS v INDRajkot SCAG
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIBasseterre, St Kitts All Fixtures
Team Rankings