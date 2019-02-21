Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
In Numbers: England Register Record Chase, Gayle Breaks Afridi's Sixes Record

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 21, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
England provided another illustration of why they are considered favourites heading into the 2019 World Cup, with a clinical 361-run chase against Windies in the first ODI at Barbados. The visitors chased down the target with six wickets and eight balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

England’s 361-run chase on Wednesday was their highest ever and the third highest overall in ODIs.

Jason Roy was the destructor-in-chief for the visitors, bringing up his century in just 65 balls. His innings of 123 is the third highest score by an England batsman against Windies in ODIs.

While Roy continued to take on the bowlers, Joe Root played the anchor role to perfection at the other end. He ended up scoring his third ODI hundred against Windies and in the process, became the fourth fastest batsman to cross 5000 ODI runs, just two innings behind Indian captain Virat Kohli.

The day began with Chris Gayle showing the world that he still has it in him to play the big knocks. The big-hitting southpaw notched up an excellent 135, smashing 12 sixes on the day. His tally of international sixes is now 488 – the most by any batsman.

Windies managed a total of 23 sixes on the day while posting 360 on the board, which is now the most by a side in an ODI innings.

chris gayleEnglandjason roywest indies vs england 2019Windies vs England 2019
First Published: February 21, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
