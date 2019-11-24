In Numbers: Great Fast Bowling Performance Caps Off India's Sensational Year

India’s innings win over Bangladesh in their maiden Pink Ball Test in Kolkata capped off a stunning year for them in Test cricket. They registered their seventh win making it the most successful year in their cricket history. India won 7 of the 8 Tests (and drew one) it played in 2019 for a win percentage of 87.5.
We look at some numbers which stand out from India’s 2-0 sweep against Bangladesh and their recent run in Test cricket.
7: India’s current winning streak in Test cricket – their longest in Test cricket
(From vs West Indies in North Sound in August, 2019 to vs Bangladesh in Kolkata in November, 2019)
3.3: India’s Win-Loss Ratio under Virat Kohli’s captaincy – the sixth-best in Test cricket history
India has won 33 of the 53 Tests it has played under Kohli (lost and drawn 10 each). Only Don Bradman (5), Steve Waugh (4.55), Mike Brearley (4.5), Lindsay Hassett (3.5) and Viv Richards (3.375) have a better win-loss ratio than Kohli.
Kohli has a better win-loss ratio than Clive Lloyd (3), Ian Chappell (3) and Ricky Ponting (3) amongst other great all-time Test captains.
4: Number of consecutive matches India has won by an innings.
India is the first country in the history of Test cricket to achieve this feat.
968: Duration (in terms of number of deliveries) of the Kolkata Test.
It was the shortest result-Test match in India.
27: Kohli registered his 27th Test Hundred in the Kolkata Test.
He became the second-fastest (along with Sachin Tendulkar; 141 innings) to register 27 Test hundreds.
19: Number of wickets taken by India’s Pace Bowlers in the match.
It was the second time in their Test history (after Johannesburg, 2018) that pacers have picked all the opposition wickets to fall (Mahmudullah was retired hurt.)
13.48: Bowling Average of India’s Pacers in the series
It was the second-best bowling average by India pacers in a Test series (two or more matches) after their recent performance against the West Indies in the Caribbean in 2019 where they averaged 12.57
26.3: Bowling Strike Rate of India’s Pacers in the series
It was the second-best bowling strike rate by India pacers in a Test series (two or more matches) after their performance in Zimbabwe in 2005 (25.4)
37.77: The Difference between India’s Batting and Bowling Average in the series
It is the fifth-best differential in India’s Test cricket history
15.66: Batting Average of Bangladesh in the series
India’s Batting Average was 54.06
16.28: Bowling Average of India in the series
Bangladesh’s Bowling Average was 55
84.62%: Percentage of Wickets by Indian Pacers in the series
The Indian pacers combined to pick 33 of the 39 wickets in the series
15.16: Average of India’s Pace Bowlers in 2019
It is the best amongst all the teams. They are followed by Australia (22.49)
It is also the best collective pace bowling average for India in any calendar year in their Test history
And the most stunning fact – it is the best collective pace bowling average for any team in any calendar year in 67 years. The previous best was West Indies in 1952 (14.23).
31: Strike Rate of India’s Pacers in 2019
It is the best amongst all the teams. Australia are a distant second (46.6)
It is also the best collective pace bowling strike rate for India in any calendar year in their Test history
13.14: Jasprit Bumrah’s Bowling Average in 2019 – the best for any fast bowler (min. 10 wickets)
The astonishing fact is that the next three to follow are also all Indians – Umesh Yadav (13.65), Ishant Sharma (15.56) and Mohammed Shami (16.66)
23.1: Umesh Yadav’s Bowling Strike Rate in 2019 – the best for any fast bowler (min. 10 wickets)
Again, it is Bumrah (30.9) and Ishant (32.5) who follow
754: Mayank Aggarwal’s Runs in the Calendar Year
Only Steven Smith has scored more (778)
In Numbers: Great Fast Bowling Performance Caps Off India's Sensational Year
