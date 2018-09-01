In Numbers: Is Time Running Out For Run-starved Cook?

Loading...
Even though there is no doubt about Cook’s greatness, who has amassed 12254 runs in his career, he hasn’t been among the runs for the longest of time. For the first time since 2008, Cook has been unable to score a ton in any of the first 9 Tests of a calendar year. He did not score any century in 2014 as well, in which he played only 8 Tests.
The Southpaw’s Test average is now 44.88 — lowest since August 2010. In 2018 his average has dropped to a paltry 18.62 — 3rd lowest among openers in 2018 with 5 Tests at least.
This is the first series which included three or more matches where Alastair Cook has not scored a single fifty-plus score. England have gone on to lose two out of the previous three series where Cook could not score a single fifty-plus score.
Since 2017, Cook has been part of 6 Test series and averaged above 40 in only two of them. What is even more disappointing is that his average of 15.57 is the 2nd worst of his career in any series. In fact, this is the first instance of Cook not scoring a single fifty in a three or more match series.
His performance in the last few series’ has contributed to the downfall of the team, and it could well be the case in Southampton too. Seeing his recent struggle, time might well be running out for the opener.
First Published: September 1, 2018, 9:03 PM IST