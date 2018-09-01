Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

In Numbers: Is Time Running Out For Run-starved Cook?

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 1, 2018, 9:15 PM IST
In Numbers: Is Time Running Out For Run-starved Cook?

Loading...
England opener Alastair Cook’s fortunes have gone from bad to worse in the ongoing series against India as he was dismissed for 12 in the second innings of Southampton Test on Saturday, after scoring 17 in the first essay. This is not the first time he has failed in the series. In fact, his highest score remains 29 in the ongoing series that came in the last Test at Trent Bridge.

Even though there is no doubt about Cook’s greatness, who has amassed 12254 runs in his career, he hasn’t been among the runs for the longest of time. For the first time since 2008, Cook has been unable to score a ton in any of the first 9 Tests of a calendar year. He did not score any century in 2014 as well, in which he played only 8 Tests.

1


The Southpaw’s Test average is now 44.88 — lowest since August 2010. In 2018 his average has dropped to a paltry 18.62 — 3rd lowest among openers in 2018 with 5 Tests at least.

2


This is the first series which included three or more matches where Alastair Cook has not scored a single fifty-plus score. England have gone on to lose two out of the previous three series where Cook could not score a single fifty-plus score.

4


Since 2017, Cook has been part of 6 Test series and averaged above 40 in only two of them. What is even more disappointing is that his average of 15.57 is the 2nd worst of his career in any series. In fact, this is the first instance of Cook not scoring a single fifty in a three or more match series.

3


His performance in the last few series’ has contributed to the downfall of the team, and it could well be the case in Southampton too. Seeing his recent struggle, time might well be running out for the opener.

Related Story

alastair cookEngland cricketengland vs india 2018
First Published: September 1, 2018, 9:03 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...