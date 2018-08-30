In Numbers: Ishant Sharma Becomes Third Indian Pacer to 250 Test Wickets

Loading...
Sharma trapped the England captain Joe Root in front with a sharp in-swinging delivery for India's second wicket on the morning session after they were asked to bowl first. It was the second instance that the England batsman was plumb on as he was earlier trapped by Jasprit Bumrah but received a lifeline after a review from India after a denied appeal revealed that the pacer had over-stepped.
The 29-year-old is only the third Indian pacer to take 250-plus wickets, with Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan being the other two.
In addition, he is only the seventh Indian bowler and the second seamer after Kapil Dev to take 50 wickets against England.
However, the tall pacer is the second slowest bowler in Test history to bring up 250 wickets in Tests, just behind South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis.
First Published: August 30, 2018, 5:05 PM IST