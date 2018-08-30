Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
In Numbers: Ishant Sharma Becomes Third Indian Pacer to 250 Test Wickets

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 30, 2018, 5:18 PM IST
Indian pacer Ishant Sharma became the seventh Indian bowler to register 250 wickets in Test matches, bringing up the number on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England at Southampton.

Sharma trapped the England captain Joe Root in front with a sharp in-swinging delivery for India's second wicket on the morning session after they were asked to bowl first. It was the second instance that the England batsman was plumb on as he was earlier trapped by Jasprit Bumrah but received a lifeline after a review from India after a denied appeal revealed that the pacer had over-stepped.

The 29-year-old is only the third Indian pacer to take 250-plus wickets, with Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan being the other two.

indians with 250

In addition, he is only the seventh Indian bowler and the second seamer after Kapil Dev to take 50 wickets against England.

50 wickets against indian bowlers

However, the tall pacer is the second slowest bowler in Test history to bring up 250 wickets in Tests, just behind South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis.

slowest 250 wickets
First Published: August 30, 2018, 5:05 PM IST
