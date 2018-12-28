In Numbers: Jasprit Bumrah's Career Best Spell Helps Set New Indian Record

Jasprit Bumrah now has 42 Test wickets in 2018. Only five Indian seamers have ever taken more wickets in a calendar year, and only two (Zaheer Khan in 2010 and Kapil Dev in 1979 and 1983) have done so at a lower average than Bumrah's. #AUSvIND

Each of the first 5 balls in Bumrah's over was within 1.5kph of each other. The Indian established a pattern, lulling Marsh into playing the ball before it was bowled, before unleashing that slower ball. Arguably the best over of fast bowling we've seen in this series. #AUSvIND https://t.co/XlTdQfLxZm