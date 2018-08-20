Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

In Numbers: Kohli Constructs More Milestones on Way to Trent Bridge Ton

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 20, 2018, 11:34 PM IST
In Numbers: Kohli Constructs More Milestones on Way to Trent Bridge Ton

(AFP PHOTO)

Loading...
Virat Kohli is indisputably a modern great and continued to add to his stature with yet another majestic ton at Trent Bridge, his second of the series. Kohli scored 103 from 197 balls to put India in a position of strength in the match. It was his 23rd Test ton and he now has 439 runs in six innings in the series so far, by far the most of any batsman on either side. Kohli had fallen tantalizingly close to a ton in the first innings of the Test, when he was dismissed for 97 by Adil Rashid.

Expectedly, Kohli continues to make rapid strides in the record books. He turns 30 later this year and is third on the list of players with most tons before reaching that age, with a chance to add a few more before he gets there.

statkohli

With 23 hundreds and 17 half-centuries to his name, Kohli is also high up on the list of players with the best conversion rate in Test history.

conversion rate

At the age of 29, Kohli doesn’t have the same number of hundreds or runs as the great Sachin Tendulkar, who debuted of course at 16, but he does shade the master in the average column, if only by a small margin.

sachin1

And since we are on the Tendulkar comparison, here is how the pair match up after 23 Test hundreds apiece.

sachin2

Quite clearly, the ghosts of 2014, when Kohli had a wretched tour of England, have been well and truly buried. And with a couple of Tests still to go, the Indian captain could leave English shores with even more records to his name.

Related Story

Also Watch

england vs india 2018India vs Englandsachin tendulkarTrent Bridgevirat kohli
First Published: August 20, 2018, 11:34 PM IST
Loading...

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...