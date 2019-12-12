In Numbers: Kohli – In a League of His Own In T20I Cricket
Two masterclass innings in a space of 5 days – an unbeaten 94 of just 50 deliveries in Hyderabad and then a stunning 70 not out off just 29 deliveries in the series decider in Mumbai – that is Virat Kohli as he took India to another series win under his captaincy – their seventh in 11 series (two or more matches).
In Numbers: Kohli – In a League of His Own In T20I Cricket
Two masterclass innings in a space of 5 days – an unbeaten 94 of just 50 deliveries in Hyderabad and then a stunning 70 not out off just 29 deliveries in the series decider in Mumbai – that is Virat Kohli as he took India to another series win under his captaincy – their seventh in 11 series (two or more matches).
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 12, 2019, 9:20 AM IST
India vs West Indies | We Have Been Too Hesitant While Batting First in the Past: Virat Kohli
Cricketnext Staff | December 12, 2019, 10:31 AM IST
India vs West Indies | Going In and Out of the Team is Never Easy: KL Rahul
Cricketnext Staff | December 12, 2019, 9:37 AM IST
India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma End 2019 as Joint Highest Run-Getters in T20Is
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney All Fixtures
Team Rankings