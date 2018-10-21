In Numbers | Kohli, Rohit Reign Supreme in Guwahati

Loading...
The visitors after putting up 322 for 8 on the board would have hoped to test India But Kohli had other plans. The master of the chase was up for it as he combined with Rohit Sharma to add 246 runs for the third wicket and in the process racing away to his 36th ODI ton.
Kohli broke plenty of records during his stay at the crease smashing 140 in just 107 balls, his innings studded with
3: Kohli scored his third ton in the last four fixtures for India
4: Kohli has scored four centuries so far in 2018
The Indian captain is also the fourth highest run-scorer this year.
5: It was Kohli’s fifth ton against West Indies
14: Kohli scored his 14th ton as the captain of the side.
15: Number of tons for Kohli in India.
22: Kohli loves to chase and this was his 22nd ton in a run-chase for India.
Here’s a look at his numbers in the second innings, topping the list with most number of tons.
A look at numbers which show how much he enjoys batting with Rohit.
Since 2016, no pair has a better average having scored at least 500 runs together in ODIs.
The pair also has the most number of 200-run stands in 50-overs format going past the record held by Mahela Jayawardene and Upul Tharanga.
The stand between him was the best one in a chase for India, while it was the fourth-highest overall.
The pair went past the 236-run stand between Rahul Dravid and Saurav Ganguly in 1999 to be the fourth best stand for India in ODIs.
First Published: October 21, 2018, 10:14 PM IST