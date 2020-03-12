In Numbers | Kohli’s Third Worst Streak of International Career
Virat Kohli aggregated just 38 runs in 4 innings in the Test series in New Zealand. His highest score was 19. It was the lowest aggregate and second-lowest average in a two-plus match Test series in his career. It gets worse in ODI cricket. Kohli has not registered a hundred in his last three series.
