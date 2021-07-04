In Numbers: Mithali Raj's Stunning Records Show She's the Boss of Women's Cricket Batting

Mithali Raj is now the leading run-scorer in international cricket, and has gone past England’s Charlotte Edwards tally of 10,273 runs.

Mithali has 7304 runs in ODIs which is the highest by any player in the world. She averages over 51.80, the highest among the top run getters.

Mithali has a staggering 6015 runs as a skipper in all the matches she has led Team India in. England’s Charlotte Edwards has more runs than her as a skipper — 6728 in 220 matches.

The Hyderabadi has 87 fifty plus scores — the most in the world. It including 54 as a skipper, and eight centuries.

She has scored a staggering 2924 runs against England. This is the highest runs by a players against a single opposition.

She boasts of the highest career-average in T20Is — 37.52.

She has the most number of 90s in her ODI career - 5.

Mithali also has the longest career in ODIs — 22 years and seven days. and third longest in Tests (19 years and 156 days).

She scored a hundred on her ODI debut against Ireland in 1999.

She has also picked up 8 wickets from 10 innings as a bowler with a best of 3 for 4.

She was the third youngest player to lead in women’s Test cricket and the youngest to score a double ton in the format.

She was also the youngest to score a century in women’s ODIs.

