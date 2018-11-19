Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

In Numbers | New Zealand Rewrite History in Abu Dhabi

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 19, 2018, 8:07 PM IST
In Numbers | New Zealand Rewrite History in Abu Dhabi

Loading...
New Zealand snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the first Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi courtesy debutant’s Ajaz Patel five-wicket haul and with it took a 1-0 series lead.

The away side in the process defended their second smallest total, only their second total below the 200-run mark.

smallest fourth innings total

Pakistan was chasing a modest total of 176 after Hasan Ali and Yasir Shah took five wickets each and it was smooth sailing for them with Asad Shafiq and Azhar Ali at the crease.

The match turned on its head after Neil Wagner struck to have Shafiq caught behind which opened the door for the tourists.

In a dramatic turn of events Pakistan slumped from being 130 for 3 to being bowled out for 171 to hand the Black Caps a four-run win.

It was Pakistan’s fourth worst collapse in their Test history.

87c27bf0-0ad8-43fc-8cf3-68923d9f415d

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed was despondent in the post-match presentation with the loss and rightly so as it was Pakistan’s narrowest loss in terms of runs in Tests.

It was the second such loss for the home side in as many years as they lost against Sri Lanka by 21 runs at the very same venue. It is no surprise that Rangana Herath caused the damage then, taking 6 for 43.

narrowest losses

The Mumbai-born left-arm spinner took 5 for 59 to trigger the collapse and backed his impressive 2/64 in the first innings.

Patel was deservedly the Man of the Match and became part of an elite list for his side, being only the fifth player from New Zealand to win the Man of the Match on his Test debut.

Patel’s figures were the second best for a New Zealand spinner on debut. Interestingly, he is the only Kiwi spinner to do that since 2000.

Top 5 spells spinner debut

The last New Zealand bowler to take a five-wicket haul on debut was Colin de Grandhomme who took 6 for 41 in Christchurch in 2016.

top five spells new zealand bowler on debut

Pakistan will be hurt and hope to avenge the defeat in the second Test which starts on November 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium but it won’t find it easy against a side which has the best record in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Tests despite their limited experience.

ea5a79b9-511a-4764-b29c-825670375c11
abu dhabi testAjaz Patelish sodhiNew Zealand cricket teamPakistan vs New Zealandpakistan vs new zealand 2018Sarfraz Ahmed
First Published: November 19, 2018, 7:38 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...