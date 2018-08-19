Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
In Numbers: Pandya Picks Maiden Fifer, Pant Shines on Debut

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 19, 2018, 9:49 PM IST
Having added only 22 runs to their overnight score of 307/6 on the second morning at Trent Bridge, India didn’t make the best of starts with the ball, as England’s opening pair of Keaton Jennings and Alastair Cook added 54 in the first session.

However, what transpired thereafter was simply stunning with India’s bowlers dismissing the hosts for a paltry 161, picking up all ten wickets in a session. The wrecker-in-chief was all-rounder Hardik Pandya who claimed his maiden five-wicket haul to return with figures of 5/28. Pandya’s effort was the best bowling performance by an Indian at Trent Bridge, displacing Zaheer Khan’s 5/75 in 2007 from the top spot.

The other positive for India on the day was debutant Rishabh Pant’s assured debut behind the stumps. Pant grabbed five catches in the innings, creating some records along the way, including becoming the youngest wicket-keeper to take five catches in a Test innings.

Pant’s performances is also the best by an Indian wicket-keeper on debut.

No other Indian wicket-keeper in fact, has managed to take five catches on debut.

First Published: August 19, 2018, 9:49 PM IST
