In Numbers: Pandya Picks Maiden Fifer, Pant Shines on Debut

Loading...
However, what transpired thereafter was simply stunning with India’s bowlers dismissing the hosts for a paltry 161, picking up all ten wickets in a session. The wrecker-in-chief was all-rounder Hardik Pandya who claimed his maiden five-wicket haul to return with figures of 5/28. Pandya’s effort was the best bowling performance by an Indian at Trent Bridge, displacing Zaheer Khan’s 5/75 in 2007 from the top spot.
The other positive for India on the day was debutant Rishabh Pant’s assured debut behind the stumps. Pant grabbed five catches in the innings, creating some records along the way, including becoming the youngest wicket-keeper to take five catches in a Test innings.
Pant’s performances is also the best by an Indian wicket-keeper on debut.
No other Indian wicket-keeper in fact, has managed to take five catches on debut.
Also Watch
-
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
First Published: August 19, 2018, 9:49 PM IST