In Numbers | Rabada Leaves Sparkling Impression on IPL

Kagiso Rabada’s numbers this season have been jaw dropping. Unfortunately, his team, the Delhi Capitals, will have to make a push for their first IPL title without their premier strike weapon.
The bare numbers tell the story of just how good has Rabada been this season. The South African seamer is four wickets ahead of Imran Tahir, his countrymate playing for Chennai Super Kings, who can now snatch the Purple Cap as he has the advantage of featuring in additional games.
In fact, Rabada was in line to break the record for the most wickets in a single season before his untimely exit. Dwayne Bravo with 32 wickets in 2013 is the current record holder and the South African could have gone past him quite comfortably had he continued to strike at the same rate.
Fast bowlers have owned the purple cap in 10 out of 11 seasons of the IPL prior to this. Pragyan Ojha, in 2010, is the only spinner to have won the Purple Cap. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dwayne Bravo have owned the cap in two seasons.
Rabada's haul of 25 wickets came at a terrific strike rate of 11.28, the best in this season of the IPL. He picked up four-wicket hauls twice and was also fairly economical with a rate of less than eight runs an over.
Delhi's next highest wicket-taker is Chris Morris (13 wickets) while none of the other bowlers have more than 10 wickets in the season. Rabada has taken 32.05% of the wickets for Delhi this season, leaving them with a massive hole to fill.
First Published: May 3, 2019, 5:09 PM IST