In Numbers: Records Tumble as Maharaj Rips Through Sri Lanka

The 28-year-old's figures were the best by a visiting spinner in Sri Lanka. Overall, it was the second best performance by a left-arm spinner, behind Rangana Herath who had picked up 9/127 against Pakistan. Maharaj can still better that record if he picks up the final wicket on Saturday.
The left-arm-spinner became the sixth South African to pick eight wickets in a Test match.
These were also the best bowling figures by a spinner in Tests this year.
It took Maharaj ten overs to get his first wicket, as he got opener Karunaratne to nick one to de Kock, who took a smart catch down the leg-side.
After that, there was no stopping Maharaj as he picked the first five wickets of the Sri Lankan innings. Sri Lanka looked set for a big total after openers put up a century stand but
Maharaj's spell meant South Africa clawed their way back into the game. Rabada picked one wicket but then Maharaj got three more by the end of day one to keep South Africa in the game.
First Published: July 20, 2018, 6:24 PM IST