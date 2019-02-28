Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
In Numbers: Records Tumble in England-Windies Humdinger

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 28, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
It was yet another high-scoring battle between West Indies and England in the fourth ODI at Grenada, where the visitors came away with a 29 run win.

After batting first, riding on Jos Buttler’s breathtaking 150 from 77 balls, England powered their way to 417 while Windies led by Chris Gayle’s 162 counter-attacked in similar style but could only reach 389 in response.

After a washed out third ODI, the crucial fourth game saw the both sides being served up with a belter of a pitch. Batsmen from both the sides made sure they didn't miss out and a total of 807 runs were scored throughout the day. This is the third-most runs scored in an ODI.

match aggregate

To go with that it was also the first instance in an ODI where more than 40 sixes were hit. With Buttler, Eoin Morgan and Gayle throwing the kitchen sink at the bowlers, there was a total of 46 maximums, bettering the previous record of 38, from the match between India and Australia in 2013.

most sixes1

Gayle, who made a comeback to the ODI format with this series, has already smashed two tons in three games which has seen him cross the 10,000-run barrier. Now he is just the second West Indian after Brian Lara to achieve the feat. Also he becomes the first batsman to hit 500 sixes (506).

gayle six

Even though Gayle had been plying his trade in T20 leagues around the world, and had not featured in international cricket, this series has redeemed his career as he is the joint-second most successful batsman for the Windies in ODIs with 74 fifty+ scores.

most 50

The 39-year-old is also the second most successful opener in the format after Australia’s Adam Gilchrist, with 7385 runs in 205 matches.

opened
chris gayleJos ButtlerWest indies vs England
First Published: February 28, 2019, 2:47 PM IST
