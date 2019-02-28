In Numbers: Records Tumble in England-Windies Humdinger

Loading...
After batting first, riding on Jos Buttler’s breathtaking 150 from 77 balls, England powered their way to 417 while Windies led by Chris Gayle’s 162 counter-attacked in similar style but could only reach 389 in response.
After a washed out third ODI, the crucial fourth game saw the both sides being served up with a belter of a pitch. Batsmen from both the sides made sure they didn't miss out and a total of 807 runs were scored throughout the day. This is the third-most runs scored in an ODI.
To go with that it was also the first instance in an ODI where more than 40 sixes were hit. With Buttler, Eoin Morgan and Gayle throwing the kitchen sink at the bowlers, there was a total of 46 maximums, bettering the previous record of 38, from the match between India and Australia in 2013.
Gayle, who made a comeback to the ODI format with this series, has already smashed two tons in three games which has seen him cross the 10,000-run barrier. Now he is just the second West Indian after Brian Lara to achieve the feat. Also he becomes the first batsman to hit 500 sixes (506).
Even though Gayle had been plying his trade in T20 leagues around the world, and had not featured in international cricket, this series has redeemed his career as he is the joint-second most successful batsman for the Windies in ODIs with 74 fifty+ scores.
The 39-year-old is also the second most successful opener in the format after Australia’s Adam Gilchrist, with 7385 runs in 205 matches.
First Published: February 28, 2019, 2:47 PM IST