In Numbers: Rohit Continues to Scale New Heights in 2019

With India under pressure 0-1 down, Rohit led from the front and produced a magnificent 85 off just 43 deliveries to even things out in the three-match series. His strike rate of 197.67 in the innings was the third-highest for an Indian batsman for an 80-plus innings in T20I cricket.

Nikhil Narain |November 8, 2019, 3:40 PM IST
In Numbers: Rohit Continues to Scale New Heights in 2019

What is Rohit Sharma eating?

The Maha Cyclone gave Rajkot a miss but another one struck the Bangladeshi bowlers on Thursday.

With India under pressure 0-1 down, Rohit led from the front and produced a magnificent 85 off just 43 deliveries to even things out in the three-match series. His strike rate of 197.67 in the innings was the third-highest for an Indian batsman for an 80-plus innings in T20I cricket.

It was Rohit’s 22nd fifty-plus score in the format. What is remarkable is that India has been victorious in 86.36% of these matches – in 19 of the 22 matches - showcasing what a big match-winner he has been for his team.

Just for perspective, the corresponding percentage for Virat Kohli is 72.73% (16 of 22 matches). In fact, Rohit has the second-best Win percentage for 50-plus scores in T20I cricket history (min. ten 50-plus scores).

1 (2)

However, this was not a quintessential Rohit Sharma innings. Usually, Rohit takes his time to settle in and then accelerates – a point well illustrated by his strike rate in the first powerplay of 128.57 (before the second T20I) since 2014.

In fact, with Shikhar Dhawan scoring at an even more sluggish rate, impetus to the innings at the top has been one of India’s major concerns in T20I cricket. But Rajkot was different. Rohit addressed this issue even as Dhawan continued to struggle.

India raced to 63 at the end of the powerplay with Rohit unbeaten on 46 off just 21 deliveries – he had already hammered six 4s and two 6s in his innings. Rohit recorded his second-fastest fifty in T20I cricket (off 23 deliveries) and continued to attack launching Mosaddek Hossain for three consecutive sixes before holing out for a breathtaking 85 off 43 deliveries.

What struck out, as with most Rohit Sharma innings, was the six sixes he hit in the knock.

2

No one has hit more sixes in T20I cricket history than Rohit’s 115! Also, overall, only Yuvraj Singh (63.89%) has scored a higher percentage of his runs in boundaries (4s and 6s combined) for India than Rohit (62.67%).

Two characteristics have defined Rohit’s T20I career – his ability to score big runs and the rate at which he scores them. Rohit is the highest scorer in T20I cricket history with 2537 runs in 92 innings. No one has scored more hundreds in the format than Rohit’s 4.

At Rajkot, he became the first Indian to play 100 T20I matches. His batting strike rate as an opener of 140.03 is way ahead of the norm (123.67) since his debut – that is how good and devastating Rohit has been when he has

opened for India.

Overall, since 2018, his strike rate of 144.01 has been the highest for all Indian batsmen and amongst the highest in the world for a top-order batsman. Rohit has been in scintillating form in international cricket in 2019.

3

He is the leading run-getter in the world and has amassed 2061 runs in just 38 innings at an average of 55.7 and strike rate of 89.56 this year. It is the first time in his career that Rohit has scored in excess of 2000 runs in a calendar year and the 21 st time such a feat has been achieved by an Indian batsman.

He is the 7th Indian batsman to score 2000-plus runs in a single year in international cricket. Rohit’s exploits this year include 9 hundreds and 8 fifties. More significantly, India has won 13 of the 17 matches in which Rohit has scored 50-plus in an innings in 2019.

In terms of runs per innings (min. 1000 runs), Rohit is second only to Steven Smith in 2019.

4

No one has registered more hundreds than Rohit’s 9 in 2019. He is followed by Kohli (6). Only Tendulkar (12 in 1998), Kohli (11 each in 2017 and 2018) and Rahul Dravid (10 in 1999) have registered more international hundreds for India in a calendar year than Rohit’s 9 in 2019.

No one has hit more 4s (201) and 6s (66) than Rohit this year. In fact, his 66 sixes in 2019 are the second-highest in a calendar year for any batsman in world cricket. Interestingly, the top three positions on this count belong

to Rohit – he smashed 74 sixes in 2018 and 65 in 2017!

The leading run-scorer in the 2019 World Cup in England, 500-plus runs in his first Test series as opener against South Africa and a big statement in T20I cricket as India build their squad for back to back World Cups in the format.

india vs bangladesh 2019rohit sharma

