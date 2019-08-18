Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

In Numbers | Sri Lanka's Fifth-highest Successful Chase in Tests

Nikhil Narain |August 18, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
In Numbers | Sri Lanka's Fifth-highest Successful Chase in Tests

Riding on a splendid 122 by skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka recorded an emphatic six-wicket win over New Zealand in Galle to become the second team (after Australia beat England at Edgbaston) to register a win in the World Test Championship.

It was Karunaratne’s third consecutive Test match win since he was named captain. He had led Sri Lanka to a historic 2-0 win (wins in Durban and Port Elizabeth) – their first Test series victory – in South Africa earlier in the year.

We look at some of the numbers which defined Sri Lanka’s win at Galle:

268-4: Sri Lanka’s fourth-innings score against New Zealand in Galle was their fifth-highest in a victorious Test after 391-6 against Zimbabwe in Colombo in 2017, 352-9 against South Africa in Colombo (P Sara Oval) in 2006, 326-5 against Zimbabwe in Colombo (SSC) in 1998 and 304-9 against South Africa in Durban in 2019.

It was also the highest fourth-innings chase at Galle. The previous highest for 99 for 3 – Sri Lanka against Pakistan in 2014.

6: It was the sixth-occasion in which Sri Lanka have chased down a target of above 200 in the fourth innings in their Test cricket history.

16: Karunaratne became the 16th batsman for Sri Lanka to record a hundred in the 4th innings of a Test.

4: Karunaratne joined a select club of 4 Sri Lankan batsmen – Kusal Perera (153 not out against South Africa in Durban in 2019, Aravinda de Silva (143 not out against Zimbabwe in Colombo in 1998) and Mahela Jayawardene (123 against South Africa in Colombo in 2006) who have registered a hundred in the 4th innings in a victorious Test.

1: Karunaratne became the first Sri Lankan opener to register a hundred in the 4th innings of a victorious Test. Two other Sri Lankan openers have registered a ton in the 4th innings but in a losing cause – Sanath Jayasuriya against Australia in 1996 in Adelaide and in 2004 in Kandy and Kusal Mendis against West Indies at Port of Spain in 2018.

30: Karunaratne became the 30th opener in Test cricket history to register a hundred in the 4th innings of a victorious Test. And the first Sri Lankan.

7: Karunaratne became the 7th opener to register a hundred in the 4th innings of a victorious Test in Asia. The other six are Mohammad Ilyas (vs New Zealand in Karachi in 1965, Mudassar Nazar (vs New Zealand in Hyderabad, Sind in 1984), Mark Taylor (vs India in Bengaluru in 1998), Mohammad Hafeez (vs Bangladesh in Peshawar in 2003), Alastair Cook (vs Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2010) and Shan Masood (vs Sri Lanka in Pallekele in 2015).

Interestingly, there are 4 Pakistani on this list but no Indians!

161: The 161-run stand between Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne is the highest first-wicket partnership in a victorious Test in Asia in the fourth-innings and the sixth-highest for any wicket.

Dimuth KarunaratneSri Lanka vs New ZealandWorld Test Championship

