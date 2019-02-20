In Numbers | Taylor Becomes New Zealand's Highest ODI Run-scorer

Loading...
Ross Taylor registered a fine half-century, his 47th in ODI cricket, to cross 8000 runs in ODIs becoming only the second batsman from New Zealand to do so.
Fleming had 8007 runs in ODIs (for New Zealand; one match for ICC World XI where he scored 30) but it took him 267 innings to reach the 8000-club. He scored at an average of 32.41 and also had just 8 hundreds in ODIs.
Taylor reached the milestone in 203 innings – 64 innings less than Fleming. He has also scored at an average of 48.34 and is only one of the two batsmen - Martin Guptill being the other - in New Zealand's top 10 run-scorers list to have an average of over 40.
Taylor's rise to the top of New Zealand's run scorers list came on the back of a sensational run in the format since the Champions Trophy. The middle-order batsman has aggregated 1540 runs in 28 ODIs since the end of the Champions Trophy in England in 2017 at a staggering average of 81.05, the second best after Virat Kohli (86.89) in this time frame.
Not only has he scored the big runs but done so at a rapid rate and this resulted in a quick surge in his career numbers.
His purple patch also saw Taylor challenge some of the top names for the fastest to 8000 ODI runs. Taylor took 203 innings to reach the landmark, which beat Sachin Tendulkar by seven innings.
Virat Kohli leads the list of fastest to 8000 ODI runs, reaching the landmark in 175 innings. AB de Villiers and Sourav Ganguly follow Kohli, with 182 and 200 innings to 8000 runs respectively. Taylor is now the fourth quickest to the feat in ODIs and could well be on his way to become the first Kiwi batsman to 10,000 runs if he continues in this rich vein of form.
First Published: February 20, 2019, 5:21 PM IST