Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

In Numbers: The Day Sri Lanka Routed England

We look at 5 standout numbers from the match

Nikhil Narain |March 27, 2020, 10:10 AM IST
In Numbers: The Day Sri Lanka Routed England

March 26, 2011, Colombo: Sri Lanka thrashed England by 10 wickets in their 1996 World Cup Quarter-Final encounter at the Premadasa. After restricting England to 229 for 6 in their allotted 50 overs, Sri Lankan openers, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga put together an unbeaten 231 run partnership and chased down the target in under 40 overs.

We look at 5 standout numbers from the match:

10: Number of Wickets by which Sri Lanka won

Only twice in World Cup knockout history (the other being Pakistan’s win over the West Indies three days prior in the first Quarter-Final in Dhaka) has a team recorded a win with all their wickets in intact

102 & 108: Hundreds registered by Tharanga and Dilshan

It is the only time in World Cup knockout history that two batsmen from the same team registered a hundred in the same match

Chris Harris and Mark Waugh also registered hundreds in a Quarter Final clash in the 1996 World Cup in Chennai but for different teams

231*: The Unbeaten Partnership between Tharanga and Dilshan

It is the second-highest stand in World Cup knockout history after Damien Martyn and Ricky Ponting’s unbeaten 234 against India in Johannesburg in the final of the 2003 World Cup

It is also one of the two double century partnerships in World Cup knockout history

2/5: Dilshan and Tharanga registered 2 of the 5 hundreds scored by a Sri Lankan batsman in World Cup knockout history. Mahela Jayawardene remained unbeaten on 115 against New Zealand in the semi-final in Kingston in 2007 and ended up on the losing side despite scoring an unbeaten 103 against India in the final in Mumbai in 2011. Aravinda de Silva scored an unbeaten 107 against Australia in Lahore in the 1996 final.

Under-40: Sri Lanka chased down their target in 39.3 overs

It was only the second instance in any World Cup match for Sri Lanka that they managed to chase down a 150-plus score in less than 40 overs

The only other instance came against Zimbabwe in Colombo (SSC) in 1996 when they chased down 228 in 37 overs

2011 World CupSri Lanka vs EnglandTillakaratne Dilshan

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more