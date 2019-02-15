In Numbers | Windies Sparkle When Captain Holder is at Helm

Loading...
Holder has been an inspirational captain, who has performed exceptionally, both with the bat and ball for the West Indies, rescuing them from hopeless situations and producing match-winning spells – and is the main reason for their limited success of late in Test cricket.
Since 2017, the West Indies have played 5 Tests without Holder in the side and lost all of them - from Hamilton when they lost to the Kiwis by 240 runs in 2017 to India in Rajkot, Bangladesh in Chattogram and Mirpur and recently against England at Gros Islet. On the other hand, numbers suggest that Holder motivates the team to perform better. The team does not only benefit from his performances with the bat and ball but also his towering presence in the team.
When Holder is in the side, Windies’ win percentage, which is zero in the past two years without him, shoots up to 47.06% and they have actually won more than they have lost, a rare accomplishment for this West Indian team.
Often downsized as a side-kick to some fearsome fast bowlers like Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel, Holder has actually out-bowled them in terms of average.
He averages 21.04 since 2017 in comparison to 21.14 and 24.76 for Roach and Gabriel respectively. Gabriel has 80 wickets since 2017 and tops the wicket-takers chart for the Windies but Holder is level with the next best (Roach) at 62 and at a better average. He has also played 3 Tests fewer than Gabriel which shows just how good Holder has been in this time-frame.
The effect is noticeable when you consider the bowling numbers of the West Indies with and without Holder in the team.
With Holder in the side, the Windies average 26.42 in 17 Test matches, which is better than the global average during this time frame in Test cricket (29.51). On the other hand, when he is absent, they average 39.33 with the ball which is worse than all teams (since 2017) except Afghanistan. Without him, they haven’t even managed to take a single five-wicket haul whereas with him in the Test side, Windies bowlers have taken 13 five-fors – that is an incredible statistic. This suggests that Holder has a positive and motivating influence on his peers.
That he makes a significant impact with the ball is established. But it doesn’t just stop there.
At no.7, Holder packs a punch as a resilient, tenacious and solid batsman and has forged a formidable combination with Shane Dowrich and Roston Chase.
Since 2017, with Holder in the side the Windies has a team average 26.28 with the bat, aggregating 13 hundreds and 30 half-centuries, a rate of nearly one century per match.
In his absence, though, the Windies batting invariably flops. They average just 18.26 in five Test matches when he has been missing and have scored just one ton overall.
Holder is the pivot around which this West Indian team revolves. He inspires them by his performances and brings out the best in them too.
First Published: February 15, 2019, 4:41 PM IST