In Numbers: Zazai and Afghanistan Smash T20I Record Books

Loading...
Zazai and opening partner Usman Ghani (73 off 48) put on the highest ever stand in T20 cricket (236) to power Afghanistan to 278 for 3, the highest ever T20I score.
Zazai smashed 16 sixes, which too was a record as he went past Aaron Finch's 14 in 2013 against England. In all, Afghanistan scored a record 22 sixes in the innings.
Zazai was just 10 runs away from Finch's record for the most runs in a T20I.
Had he scored his century in seven balls fewer, Zazai would have equaled Rohit Sharma and David Miller for the fastest T20I tons.
Only 22 off Zazai's 162 runs needed him to run between the wickets. In other words, he broke the record for most runs via boundaries in T20Is as well.
Aaron FinchAfghanistan vs Ireland 2019David MillerHazratullah ZazaiIreland vs Afghanistan 2019rohit sharmaUsman Ghani
First Published: February 23, 2019, 9:20 PM IST