In Old Video, Oval Test Hero Shardul Thakur Credits Dhoni For Improving His Game 

Indian fast-bowler Shardul Thakur once again proved himself after his all-round heroics against England in the fourth Test match paved the way for India’s victory by 157 runs. Shardul hit half-centuries in both innings and picked three important wickets at crucial stages of the match. After the Oval Test win, an old interview of Shardul has surfaced wherein he is seen saying that he learned a lot from former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and improved his game.

Shardul had given this interview to The Times of India after his brilliant performance in the Gabba Test against Australia in January. Shardul returned to the Indian side after two years at the Gabba and surprised everyone by taking a wicket on the first ball. He went on to claim seven wickets in the match and scored a fifty in the first innings.

When the Indian team returned home, Shardul revealed several things about his amazing comeback. The 29-year-old had said that conversations with Dhoni during IPL helped him a lot to deal with pressure. “Whenever he shares his experience, we have something to learn from him,” he told the English daily. “He is a kind of man who will say something every day and if you’re smart enough to pick it up, you’ll keep learning.”

According to a report in The Hindu, Shardul is now also set to make the cut for team India’s squad for T20 World Cup 2021. The report said the national panel headed by former cricketer Chetan Sharma on Wednesday is likely to pick him for the T20 world cup which will be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

Shardul had made his international Test debut against West Indies in October 2018 but could bowl only 10 deliveries due to an injury.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here