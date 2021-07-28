‘In One Year, He Will Break Down Completely’: Shoaib Akhtar on Jasprit Bumrah

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has not been in the best of forms in the recent past. He has been in the midst of a barren spell in Test cricket and this impacted India’s performance in the World Test Championship final. Speaking about the pacer, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has said that India should manage the workload of Bumrah and that he should not be included in every match as he could break down if not given proper rest at frequent intervals.

Speaking on Aaj Tak, Akhtar said that since Bumrah’s action is frontal, he bowls with his back and shoulder, and when the back blows out there can be no escape. Akhtar warned that injuries will be part and parcel of life for Bumrah if this continues.

Akhtar said that Ian Bishop and Shane Bond’s back blew out and both the bowlers had frontal actions. He advised the Indian management to assess and monitor Bumrah and not make him play in every match. The former Pakistan speed machine suggested that Bumrah should be given time to rehab and recuperate.

“He needs to manage. If you play him every match, in one year, he will completely break down. Play him three matches out of five and take him out. Bumrah will have to manage this one thing if he wants to last forever,” Akhtar said.

He spoke about himself and said that he too faced a similar problem during his playing days. He also explained how he tried to convince the Pakistan Cricket Board to follow the same pattern with him, but then the board did not take cognisance of his request and hence, Akhtar had to take a stock of himself and his own body.

“Whenever I played five matches, my knees would get filled with water and my movement went away. I got tired of asking them to use me in three matches out of five but unfortunately, I had to manage this myself," he further added.

