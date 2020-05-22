Sourav Ganguly brought a lot of positive changes in Indian cricket, that were instrumental in taking the team to the top of Test rankings.
Former India cap Mohammad Kaif feels that to bring about positive changes the way cricket is run in the country, Ganguly needs another term as BCCI president.
Kaif went live on Helo app and said,"Dada is a straightforward man, He took lots of good decisions in a very short time. He will bring transparency and positive changes to the system. So he needs another term for BCCI."
Going further he talked about the much-talked about yo-yo test that had caused quite a stir, when it was introduced by the BCCI.
Kaif went on to say, "Fitness is very important for cricketers. If we did the Yo-Yo test during our time, Balaji and I could have fulfilled that criteria, even Yuvraj Singh was good. But, I do not think that others would have passed the test."
As he had spoken earlier about the changes made in the playing XI in every match by Team India, Kaif wants skipper Virat Kohli to stick with the same playing XI, that will help him achieve better results in the future.
"Individually Kohli is a big player, but to win tournaments the whole team should contribute. I hope Kohli will work on this. At the same time he needs to back his selection and should give proper chances to show their talents," said the former cricketer, who played 13 Tests and 125 ODIs for India.
In Our Time Balaji & I Could Have Cleared Yo-yo Test, Not Sure of Others: Mohammad Kaif
