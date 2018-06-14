Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
In Pics: Afghanistan Become 12th Nation to Play Test Cricket

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 14, 2018, 11:51 AM IST
In Pics: Afghanistan Become 12th Nation to Play Test Cricket

Afghanistan team after their getting their Test caps. (Twitter/ICC) Afghanistan team after their getting their Test caps. (Twitter/ICC)

The Afghanistan team Test caps. (Twitter/BCCI) The Afghanistan team Test caps. (Twitter/BCCI)

Former India all-rounder Salim Durani, who was born in Kabul, along with BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary ahead of India-Afghanistan Test. (Twitter/BCCI) Former India all-rounder Salim Durani, who was born in Kabul, along with BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary ahead of India-Afghanistan Test. (Twitter/BCCI)

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan along with BCCI CEO Rahul Johri at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the Test match against Afghanistan. (Twitter/BCCI) Sports Minister Rajyavardhan along with BCCI CEO Rahul Johri at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the Test match against Afghanistan. (Twitter/BCCI)

Afghanistan receive their Test caps. (Twitter/ICC) Afghanistan receive their Test caps. (Twitter/ICC)

A close up shot of the Afghanistan Test Cap/ (Twitter/ICC) A close up shot of the Afghanistan Test Cap/ (Twitter/ICC)

afghanistan indiaind vs afgIndia vs Afghanistan 2018
First Published: June 14, 2018, 10:55 AM IST

