In Pics: Afghanistan Become 12th Nation to Play Test Cricket

The Afghanistan team Test caps. (Twitter/BCCI)
Former India all-rounder Salim Durani, who was born in Kabul, along with BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary ahead of India-Afghanistan Test. (Twitter/BCCI)
Sports Minister Rajyavardhan along with BCCI CEO Rahul Johri at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the Test match against Afghanistan. (Twitter/BCCI)
Afghanistan receive their Test caps. (Twitter/ICC)
A close up shot of the Afghanistan Test Cap/ (Twitter/ICC)
First Published: June 14, 2018, 10:55 AM IST