Match 37:AUS VS NZ

AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Lord's

29 June, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 38:ENG VS IND

ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 39:SL VS WI

SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

Mon, 01 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 40:BAN VS IND

BAN BAN
IND IND

Birmingham

Tue, 02 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

In Pics, Australia Overcome New Zealand at Lord's

Cricketnext Staff |June 30, 2019, 1:22 AM IST
In Pics, Australia Overcome New Zealand at Lord's

New Zealand's Trent Boult celebrates taking the wicket of Aaron Finch at Lord's (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) New Zealand's Trent Boult celebrates taking the wicket of Aaron Finch at Lord's (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Australia's Usman Khawaja plays the reverse sweep. (Image: AP) Australia's Usman Khawaja plays the reverse sweep. (Image: AP)

Australia's Alex Carey acknowledges the crowd after completing his half-century (Image: AP) Australia's Alex Carey acknowledges the crowd after completing his half-century (Image: AP)

New Zealand's James Neesham dives to his left to dismiss Glenn Maxwell. (Image: Lord's/Twitter) New Zealand's James Neesham dives to his left to dismiss Glenn Maxwell. (Image: Lord's/Twitter)

New Zealand's Trent Boult appeals successfully against Jason Behrendorff to complete his hat-trick. (Image: AP) New Zealand's Trent Boult appeals successfully against Jason Behrendorff to complete his hat-trick. (Image: AP)

Australia's Jason Behrendorff celebrates a wicket with Alex Carey. (Image: ICC) Australia's Jason Behrendorff celebrates a wicket with Alex Carey. (Image: ICC)

New Zealand's Kane Williamson during his knock against Australia (Image: ICC) New Zealand's Kane Williamson during his knock against Australia (Image: ICC)

New Zealand's Tom Latham fends off a short ball. (Image: AP) New Zealand's Tom Latham fends off a short ball. (Image: AP)

New Zealand's Ross Taylor makes his ground as Mitchell Starc tries to run him out. (Image: AP) New Zealand's Ross Taylor makes his ground as Mitchell Starc tries to run him out. (Image: AP)

Australia and New Zealand battling it out at Lord's (Image: Lord's/Twitter) Australia and New Zealand battling it out at Lord's (Image: Lord's/Twitter)

Australia celebrate the fall of a wicket. (Image: ICC) Australia celebrate the fall of a wicket. (Image: ICC)

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
4
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
5
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
6
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
