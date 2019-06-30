New Zealand's Trent Boult celebrates taking the wicket of Aaron Finch at Lord's (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Australia's Usman Khawaja plays the reverse sweep. (Image: AP)
Australia's Alex Carey acknowledges the crowd after completing his half-century (Image: AP)
New Zealand's James Neesham dives to his left to dismiss Glenn Maxwell. (Image: Lord's/Twitter)
New Zealand's Trent Boult appeals successfully against Jason Behrendorff to complete his hat-trick. (Image: AP)
Australia's Jason Behrendorff celebrates a wicket with Alex Carey. (Image: ICC)
New Zealand's Kane Williamson during his knock against Australia (Image: ICC)
New Zealand's Tom Latham fends off a short ball. (Image: AP)
New Zealand's Ross Taylor makes his ground as Mitchell Starc tries to run him out. (Image: AP)
Australia and New Zealand battling it out at Lord's (Image: Lord's/Twitter)
Australia celebrate the fall of a wicket. (Image: ICC)
In Pics, Australia Overcome New Zealand at Lord's
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019
IND v ENGBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019
WI v SLChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019
IND v BANBirmingham All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings