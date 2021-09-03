In Pics - Sheldon Cottrell Seals Win for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots With Last Ball Six

Paul van Meekeren &#8211; CPL T20/Getty Images)\nPaul van Meekeren &#8211; CPL T20/Getty Images)\nSmit Patel of Barbados Royals- CPL T20/Getty Images)\nDwayne Bravo (L) and Sheldon Cottrell (R)- CPL T20/Getty Images)\nDwayne Bravo &#8211; CPL T20/Getty Images\nSherfane Rutherford &#8211; CPL T20/Getty Images\nJake Lintott (2L), Azam Khan (L) and Smit Patel (R) of Barbados Royals CPL T20/Getty Images\nSheldon Cottrell (2R), Fabian Allen (4R), Sherfane Rutherford (3R) and Chris Gayle (R) &#8211; CPL T20/Getty Images\nSheldon Cottrell (L) and Naseem Shah (R) &#8211; CPL T20/Getty Images\nSheldon Cottrell &#8211; CPL T20/Getty Images\nGet all the IPL news and Cricket Score here