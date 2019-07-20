In Pretty Good Shape Coming Out Of The World Cup: Cummins

Pat Cummins is all set to lead the Australian pace attack in the upcoming Ashes series which is going to be his first in England. While Cummins did tour the country back in 2015, he didn't get to feature in any game but is hopeful of making an impact in the upcoming series.
"Absolute excitement being on that tour. I remember running with drinks in the Ashes series. I thought it doesn't get better than that. Hopefully this time I'm playing so it's a bit different," Cummins said speaking to Cricket Australia.
"I might have played my first first-class game in about three or four years that tour. Yeah totally different bowling action, I was still struggling with my body, to try and get many overs, trying to bowl back-to-back days, trying to bowl 20 overs in a day"
Looking ahead of the series, Cummins asserted that the brand of cricket was going to be fierce and intense.
"No matter who's playing, it's always fiery, it's intense, it's really good cricket. So I can't wait. Although it's been a lot of white-ball cricket, this is going to be a big series win, talked about for a long time in red ball"
Australia lost a World Cup semi-final for the first time and when asked if that would have an impact on the body language, Cummins remarked that he was in quite a good shape and raring to go.
"The good thing is coming out of world cup, I still feel like in a pretty good shape, quite refreshed and body is good. So we got a couple of weeks to work on that Dukes ball. Don't have to rush it too much"
Speaking about the preparation ahead of the Ashes, Cummins stated, "It's about trying to get myself 100 per cent ready for Test match. I haven't played a first-class game in a few months. So it's going to be trying to bowl long spells, get the ball swinging, trying to think of ways to get batsmen out"
The right-arm pacer was aware of the strong English batting lineup in the longer format. He admitted that the Australian bowlers will have to go out of their way to contain them.
"These guys have really good players. There's no really obvious flaws, so you got to try and work the batsman out, everyone is in good form"
