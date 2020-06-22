In Sachin Tendulkar's Interest, India Should Inquire If They Won a Fixed World Cup: Aravinda De Silva

Former Sri Lanka captain Aravinda de Silva urged the International Cricket Council, Board of Control for Cricket in India and Sri Lanka Cricket to investigate 'lies' that the World Cup 2011 final between the two countries was fixed.
Former Sri Lanka sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage had created a storm saying the game, played in Mumbai, was fixed while stressing the players were not involved. De Silva called those allegations 'lies' but called on the authorities to clear the air so that a legend like Sachin Tendulkar can cherish the memories.
"We cannot let people get away all the time with lies. I request everyone, ICC, BCCI, and SLC to investigate this immediately," de Silva, former Chairman of Selectors of SLC, told Sunday Times.
"Just like we cherished our World Cup victory, players like Sachin (Tendulkar) cherish these moments for the rest of their lives. I think in the interest of Sachin and the millions of cricket fans across India, it’s the duty of the Indian government and their cricket board to initiate an impartial inquiry to see whether they have won a fixed World Cup.
"When serious allegations like these are being made, it affects a lot of people. In this case not only us, the selectors, the players, and the team management but Indian cricketers who deservingly won the world title. We need to clear this once and for all for the greater good of the game we love."
Aluthgamage had earlier stated in an interview that the match, which India won at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2011, was "fixed."
"The 2011 Cricket World Cup final was fixed. I stand by what I say. It took place when I was the minister of sports," Aluthgamage told Sri Lankan outlet newsfirst.lk.
"However, I do not wish to expose details for the sake of the country. The game against India in 2011, the game we could have won, was fixed. I say this with a responsibility and I can come forward for a debate. The people are concerned about it. I would not involve the cricketers in this. However, certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game."
Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, who were part of the Sri Lankan side in that game, rubbished those claims.
On April 2, 2011, India had won their second ODI World Cup title riding on the heroics of Gautam Gambhir and then skipper MS Dhoni. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted a commanding total of 274/6 in 50 overs with Mahela Jayawardene (103*) slamming an unbeaten ton.
Chasing the target, half-centuries from Gambhir (97) and Dhoni (91*) helped the team get over the line with 10 balls to spare.
