'In T20 Cricket There Is No Slip, So You Survive'-Former India Cricketer On Suryakumar Yadav's Carbon Copy Dismissals

Although Suryakumar Yadav became the toast of Indian cricket fans in the lead-up to 2022 T20 World Cup, his ODI form could become a cause of concern. In the recently concluded three match ODI series against New Zealand, he was out in carbon copy style, accounting for 4 and 6 in the first and third match, respectively.

Although, he did score a counter-attacking 34 in the second match, the shear similarities in his dismissals in the series opener and final ODI did tell a story AS he was caught edging the ball to the slip fielder. When asked about SKY’s string of dry scores, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer said the presence of slip fielder has got something to do with it.

“Yes, he got out in the same fashion in both ODIs as he was caught by the slip fielder. In T20 cricket, there is no slip, so you survive. But as his career expands, people are now talking how he may play Test matches, then he needs to improve on this aspect,” he told ESPN Cricinfo.

The 32-year-old managed to score 4 in the first match which was followed by an unbeaten 34 in Hamilton. Nevertheless, he disappointed again as he was out for 6 runs in the final match in Christchurch.

Earlier Former India men’s team coach Ravi Shastri has been left in awe of HIS pyrotechnics, with the ex-allrounder saying he is one of the best T20 players in the world and quite like AB de Villiers at his peak.

The year 2022 saw Surya grabbing headlines in the shortest format of the game, bringing out exquisite strokes that very few had the opportunity to witness before.

“He is one of the best players in the world if not the best T20 player. He has got the all-round game and he is devastating. On his day, if he bats 30-40 balls, he’ll win you the match because he scores at that pace and he demoralises the opposition with the kind of shots he plays. He is much like AB de Villiers at his best. When AB played one of those special innings, it deflated the opposition and Surya can do just that," Shastri told Prime Video after India’s second fixture against New Zealand.

