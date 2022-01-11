'In the Zone': Here's How Virat Kohli Preparing for a Strong Comeback in Cape Town - WATCH

A 7-wicket defeat in Johannesburg would have surely been tempting Team India to bounce back in the series decider, which begins on Tuesday in Cape Town. Virat Kohli & Co will lock horns with Dean Elgar’s South Africa at the Newlands, aiming to script their first-ever Test series win in the Rainbow Nation.

Virat Kohli is set to return after missing out on the second Test due to an upper back spasm. He has been sweating it out in the nets to get back his long-lost batting mojo. The Cape Town Test will be his 99th for India in the longest format. The India skipper would like to begin the year 2022 with an impactful knock and hence, he has been practicing hard under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid.

The BCCI on Monday shared a video in which Kohli could be seen working out in the nets while the coaching staff were seen helping the 33-year-old with throwdowns.

“Practice On. In the zone – Captain Kohli,” BCCI captioned the video on Twitter.

Virat has been under the scanner for not scoring a single century across formats since 2019. But the dynamic Delhi cricketer doesn’t judge himself from the ‘outside lens’. On Monday, he addressed a press conference where he stated it’s the contributions to the team that plays the major role.

“I don’t look at myself from the lens that the outside world looks at me with. The standards that they are talking about have been set by myself, they are not an utterance from outside,” said Kohli.

“I take a lot of pride in wanting to do the best thing for the team and wanting to perform regularly for the team. I have been able to do that for a long period of time.

“As a player and a batsman, I have been involved in many important moments for the team over the last calendar year or so. I have been part of very important partnerships when the team needed me and those moments have been crucial for us in many Test matches. I’m at peace with how I am playing,” he added.

