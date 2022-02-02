IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between India Under 19 and Australia Under 19: India Under 19 will go one-on-one against Australia Under 19 in the second semi-final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022. The high-octane contest will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua at 06:30 PM IST on February 02, Wednesday.

Four-time champion India was once again a strong contender for winning the trophy. Despite dealing with a Covid-19 scar during the league stage, the team is unbeatable in the tournament so far. Following a top-finish in Group B, the Men in Blue thrashed Bangladesh by five wickets in the quarter-final.

Australia Under 19, on the other hand, reached the playoff after winning two from their three league matches. Kangaroos delivered a superlative performance in the quarter-final as they provided Pakistan Under 19 no chance to dominate the game. A massive 199-run victory helped the team in confirmed a semi-final berth against India.

Ahead of the match between India Under 19 and Australia Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Telecast

IN-U19 vs AU-U19 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Live Streaming

India Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Match Details

India Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 contest will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground at 06:30 PM IST on February 02, Wednesday.

IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Vice-Captain- Campbell Kellaway

Suggested Playing XI for IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Bana

Batters: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed, Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie

All-rounders: Rajangad Bawa, Aidan Cahill

Bowlers: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Tom Whitney, William Salzmann

IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Probable XIs:

India Under 19: Dinesh Bana (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Siddarth Yadav, Rajangad Bawa

Australia Under 19: Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly (c), William Salzmann, Tobias Snell (wk), Tom Whitney, Jack Sinfield, Jack Nisbet, Lachlan Shaw, Aidan Cahill

