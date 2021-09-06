In Unbelievable Spell, This Club Bowler Didn't Concede Single Run in 10 Overs

In one of the most unimaginable and bizarre occurrences in cricket, a bowler did not concede a single run in 10 overs in a match between Bapchild Cricket Club and Borstal Cricket Club in the Kent Cricket League.

During the game, off-spinner Kesha Rajadurai of Bapchild Club did not concede a single run in 10 overs. No batsman could score on 60 balls that he delivered as part of his spell. Besides, he also took 2 wickets and handed victory to his side by 44 runs.

Winning the toss, Bapchild Club decided to bat first but they were bundled out for 165 runs in 46.1 overs. Ricky Dale scored 47 and Callum Leary scored 43 runs. Seven batsmen could not even touch a double-digit score. For Borstal, 5 bowlers took 2 wickets each. Jose Wassef was the pick of the bowlers as he only conceded 17 runs in 10 overs and bagged 2 wickets.

Borstal started their chase on a positive note, at one point they were 56 for the loss of just one wicket. However, things changed when off-spinner Kesa Rajdurai was introduced into the attack. He bowled 10 maiden overs in an unbelievable and never-seen-before spell of bowling, as the entire side was knocked over for 121 runs in 44.4 overs. Nine batsmen could not reach the double figures. Harry Mantle and Owen Harrison took 3 wickets each for Bepchild. This is the team’s 9th win in 19 matches.

