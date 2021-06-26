'In Virat Kohli, I See Both Viv Richards & Ricky Ponting': Mohinder Amarnath

After Team India’s loss to New Zealand in the WTC final, a lot has been spoken about the team’s batting and Virat Kohli’s leadership. But former India all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath is of the view that Kohli did a ‘fantastic job’ and should continue as the skipper of the team. New Zealand had trounced the Indians by eight wickets in the all-important final.

Amarnath went on to say that players like Kohli come once in a generation. He also added that he sees shades of Viv Richards and Ricky Ponting in Kohli. “Virat Kohli is a great player and a very good captain also. We shouldn’t be emotional; we have many expectations and when our expectations don’t get fulfilled, we start looking for something on which we can put the blame," Amarnath was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Definitely he (Virat) is doing a fantastic job and a player like him comes once in a generation. Cricket will keep on moving forward and when there are so many facilities and you play for a whole year obviously your self-confidence increases. In Virat Kohli, I see both Viv Richards and Ricky Ponting so you can imagine how good a batsman Virat is. And with experience, his performances are improving and it’s important for him to continue as captain."

At the start of the final day of the match, things hung in balance as India lead by 32 runs for the fall of two wickets. But soon things changed as the team was bundled out for a paltry 160. It was Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor then, who took their team to the winning line.

“Team is balanced but you need practice games to get used to the conditions. So I think maybe they didn’t have the time to prepare for the WTC final but congratulations to New Zealand they are the genuine winners," Amarnath pointed out.

