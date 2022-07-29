IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction For CWG 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs India Women vs Australia Women, July 29, Edgbaston 3:30 PM IST

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match between India Women and Australia Women: Cricket fans could not have asked for a better start than this as world champions Australia Women and India Women face each other in the opening game of the Commonwealth Games 2022. The electrifying clash between the two teams will be played at Edgbaston.

Australia, favourites to win the gold medal at Birmingham Commonwealth Games, come into the multi-sport event after winning the tri-series against Pakistan and Ireland. The Meg Lanning-led side had defeated India Women in the prestigious final battle of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.

India Women, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, are aware of the threats possessed by Australia Women. Indian batting will depend a lot on vice-captain Smriti Mandhana who has so far scored 2033 runs in T20Is. Spinner Radha Yadav, on the other hand, will be leading India’s bowling unit. The 22-year-old bowler recently had an impressive T20I campaign against Sri Lanka.

The two teams faced last time each other back in October 2021 and India Women had to endure a 14-run defeat in that fixture.

Ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022 match between India Women and Australia Women; here is everything you need to know:

IN-W vs AU-W Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India Women vs Australia Women match.

IN-W vs AU-W Live Streaming

The Commonwealth Games 2022 match between India Women and Australia Women is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

IN-W vs AU-W Match Details

The IN-W vs AU-W Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday, July 29, at 3:30 pm IST.

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain: Tahlia McGrath

Suggested Playing XI for IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) Possible XIs

India Women Predicted Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia Women Predicted Line-up: Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (captain), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt

