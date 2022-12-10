IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction: India Women vs Australia Women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday's 2nd T20I December 11, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, 7:00 pm IST

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s second T20I 2022 match between India Women and Australia Women: Australia Women carried forward their stunning form and clinched a convincing nine-wicket triumph over India Women in the first T20I on Friday. And with this win, Australia women’s cricket team managed to keep their unbeaten streak intact in this year’s competitive cricket across all three formats. Moreover, it was their ninth T20I victory in 2022 after playing 12 matches. The remaining three games produced no result.

Batting first, India Women posted a healthy total of 172. However, Indian bowlers failed to produce a solid show as England comfortably reached the target with 11 balls to spare. Australia opening batter Beth Mooney pulled off a fine knock of unbeaten 89 and stitched a solid partnership of 100 along with Tahlia McGrath to guide her side to a victory.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will now be aiming to script a prompt comeback in the series as they are all set to face the world champions in the second encounter on Sunday. The second T20I is scheduled to be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Ahead of the second T20I between India Women and Australia Women; here is everything you need to know:

IN-W vs AU-W Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India Women vs Australia Women second T20I match.

IN-W vs AU-W Live Streaming

The second T20I match between India Women and Australia Women will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

IN-W vs AU-W Match Details

The IN-W vs AU-W second T20I match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, December 11, at 7:00 pm IST.

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Beth Mooney

Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

India Women vs Australia Women Possible Starting XI:

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh

Australia Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (c and wk), Tahlia McGrath, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt

