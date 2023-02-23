IN-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal

IN-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between India Women and Australia Women: India Women will be aiming to bury the ghosts of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 when they take on Australia in the semi-final of this year’s edition.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India have played well in the group stage and finished runner-up in Group 2. Australia are coming into this game after winning all their group games.

Besides, Australia are five-time Women’s T20 World Cup champion and have plenty of experience in knockout games. Meg Lanning and Co will be the overwhelming favourites to win on Thursday. Meanwhile, both Beth Mooney and Smriti Mandhana are in scintillating form for their respective teams. So it makes sense to include them in your fantasy cricket teams.

Ahead of the match between India Women and Australia Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between India Women and Australia Women be played?

The match between India Women and Australia Women will be played on February 23.

Where will the match between India Women and Australia Women be played?

The match between India Women and Australia Women will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

What time will the match between India Women and Australia Women begin?

The match between India Women and Australia Women will begin at 6:30 pm IST on February 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between India Women and Australia Women?

The match between India Women and Australia Women will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between India Women and Australia Women?

The match between India Women and Australia Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Deepti Sharma

Vice-Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Suggested Playing XI for India Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Beth Mooney

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur, Radha Yadav

India Women vs Australia Women Predicted Playing XI:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur

Australia Women: Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

