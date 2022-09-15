IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction For 3rd T20I: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, India Women vs England Women 2022, September 15, Bristol, 11 PM IST Thursday

IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s T20I series third match between India Women and England Women: After being trounced in the first T20I by the England Women, Harmanpreet Kaur and company scripted an incredible comeback in the second T20I to level the three-match series 1-1. The ultimate match of the series is nicely poised for an enthralling finale, where both teams have a lot to play for. The thrilling encounter is slated for September 15 and will be played at the Gloucestershire Cricket Stadium in Bristol.

The Indian side came out all guns blazing in the second encounter and handed the Amy Jones-led side an 8-wicket thumping. India’s highest wicket-taker in the Commonwealth Games 2022, Renuka Singh returned to the side and immediately left her mark on the series.

Owing to some tremendous Indian bowling along with some poor running between the wickets by the batters, England was restricted to a mediocre total of 142. As India came out to chase, it was a Smriti Mandhana show from the very first ball. The opener continued her terrific form and smashed an unbeaten 79 to cruise India to victory.

Heading into the final match, both sides look evenly matched on paper. However, Team India might just edge past the hosts with momentum behind them. Embrace yourselves for a cracking match on Thursday evening.

Ahead of the T20I series match between India Women and England Women; here is everything you need to know:

IN-W vs EN-W Telecast

The third match of the T20I series between India Women and England Women will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

IN-W vs EN-W Live Streaming

The third match of the T20I series between India Women and England Women is available to be streamed live on the SONYLIV app and website.

IN-W vs EN-W Match Details

The IN-W vs EN-W T20I series third match will be played at the Gloucestershire Cricket Stadium in Bristol on Thursday, September 15, at 11:00 pm IST.

IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Vice-Captain: Sophia Dunkley

Suggested Playing XI for IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones, Richa Ghosh,

Batters: Danielle Wyatt, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana

Allrounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Kemp

Bowlers: Lauren Bell, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

India Women vs England Women Possible XIs

India Women Predicted Playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

England Women Predicted Playing XI: Amy Jones (c &wk), Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Sarah Glenn, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt, Lauren Bell

