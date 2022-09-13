IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tuesday’s T20I series India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI in Derby

IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s T20I series second match between India Women and England Women: Team India were trounced by the England women in the opening fixture of the three-match T20I series. Heading to the County Ground in Derby for the second match, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be eyeing retribution. The match will begin at 10:30 pm IST on Tuesday, September 13.

An inexperienced English side stuck to their basics and got the better of the Indian team. Leg Spinner Sarah Glenn bamboozled the top order and finished with career-best figures of 4 for 23. None of the Indian batters found any rhythm and the visitors were restricted to a mere 132/7.

ALSO READ | 2021 to 2022 – What Has Changed for India’s T20 World Cup squad?

Defending a modest total, the wet outfield made matters worse for Kaur and her women. With not enough runs on the board accompanied by an average bowling performance, India were handed a thumping 9-wicket defeat by the Amy Jones-led side.

The women in blue will be looking to replicate their stellar performance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where they knocked out England in the semi-finals and went on to clinch the silver medal.

Ahead of the T20I series match between India Women and England Women; here is everything you need to know:

IN-W vs EN-W Telecast

The second match of the T20I series between India Women and England Women will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

IN-W vs EN-W Live Streaming

The second match of the T20I series between India Women and England Women is available to be streamed live on the SONYLIV app and website.

IN-W vs EN-W Match Details

The IN-W vs EN-W T20I series second match will be played at the County Ground in Derby on Tuesday, September 13, at 10:30 pm IST.

IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sophia Dunkley

Vice-Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Suggested Playing XI for IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Amy Jones

Batsmen: Danielle Wyatt, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophia Dunkley, Bryony Smith

Bowlers: Lauren Bell, Radha Yadav, Issy Wong

India Women vs England Women Possible Starting XI:

India Women Predicted Playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

England Women Predicted Playing XI: Amy Jones (c &wk), Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Sarah Glenn, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt, Lauren Bell

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here