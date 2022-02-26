IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Women’s World Cup Warm-up Match, February 27, 01:30 AM IST

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup Warm-up match between India Women and South Africa Women: India Women will square off against South Africa Women in the third warm-up game ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. The two teams will have a go at each other at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora at 01:30 AM IST on February 27, Sunday.

India Women are in desperate need of some momentum ahead of the World Cup. The team failed to make an impact in their recent tour to New Zealand. Led by Mithali Raj, India succumbed to a 1-4 loss against New Zealand Women in the five-match ODI series. The Women in Blue will now depend on their main batters including Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, and Haramanpreet Kaur to take them through in the matches.

On the other hand, South Africa Women will be buzzing with confidence. The team is coming after defeating West Indies Women by 2-1 in the three-match ODI series. Proteas Women will aim to continue the momentum in the warm-up games as well. Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp, and Sune Luu are likely to be the crucial players for South Africa.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between India Women and South Africa Women; here is everything you need to know:

IN-W vs SA-W Telecast

Star Sports Network holds the television rights for the Women’s World Cup in India.

IN-W vs SA-W Live Streaming

The India Women vs South Africa Women game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IN-W vs SA-W Match Details

The India Women vs South Africa Women contest will be played at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora at 01:30 AM IST on February 27, Sunday.

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Smriti Mandhana

Vice-Captain- Marizanne Kapp

Suggested Playing XI for IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Trisha Chetty

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Jhulan Goswami, Ayabonga Khaka

IN-W vs SA-W Probable XIs:

India Women: Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj, Richa Ghosh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Meghna Singh

South Africa Women: Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Andrie Steyn, Mignon du Preez, Ayabonga Khaka, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here