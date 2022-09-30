IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 India Women vs Sri Lanka Women match, October 1, 1:00 PM IST

IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women: India Women will kick start their campaign in the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 with a clash against Sri Lanka Women on Saturday at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium. The two teams last faced each other in June this year as Sri Lanka hosted India Women for a three-match T20I series followed by three One Day Internationals. The visitors were absolutely brilliant during the tour as they won the T20I and ODI series by 2-1 and 3-0, respectively.

India Women will enter the tournament with spirits. They are coming after securing an iconic victory over England in the three-match ODI series by 3-0. It was an all-round effort by the team and both batters and bowlers are in a good rhythm. Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Deepti Sharma will be the players to watch out for.

Sri Lanka Women’s last international appearance came during the Commonwealth Games. The team failed to make a mark in the marquee event. Sri Lanka ended up at the bottom of Group B with three losses from as many games.

Ahead of the match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, here is everything you need to know:

IN-W vs SL-W Telecast

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

IN-W vs SL-W Live Streaming

Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

IN-W vs SL-W Match Details

IN-W vs SL-W match will be played at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet at 1:00 PM IST on October 1, Saturday.

IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain – Chamari Athapaththu

Suggested Playing XI for IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Anushka Sanjeewani, Richa Ghosh

Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Chamari Athapaththu, Nilakshi de Silva

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sugandika Kumari, Meghana Singh



IN-W vs SL-W Probable XIs:

India Women: Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Meghana Singh, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harmanpreet Kaur

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani

