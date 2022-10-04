IN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 match, October 04, 01:00 PM IST

IN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match between India Women and United Arab Emirates Women: India Women will be bidding to record a hat-trick of wins in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 when they will cross swords with the United Arab Emirates Women on Tuesday. The two teams have enjoyed contrasting fortunes in the league so far.

India Women have been unstoppable in the Asia Cup with two wins from as many games. With four points, they are second in the points table. India won their opening game against Sri Lanka by successfully defending a score of 150 runs in 20 overs. In their second game against Malaysia Women, the batters led from the front by scoring 181 runs. Chasing the total, Malaysia scored 16 runs in 5.2 overs by India won by 30 runs due to the DLS method.

Speaking of United Arab Emirates Women, their first match was against Sri Lanka Women. The bowlers looked in rhythm as they restricted Sri Lanka to 109 runs in the first innings. However, the batters couldn’t continue the momentum. The team ended up with only 54 runs in 11 overs before rain interrupted the game. Due to the DLS method, Sri Lanka won by 11 runs.

Ahead of the match between India Women and United Arab Emirates Women, here is everything you need to know:

IN-W vs UAE-W Telecast

India Women vs United Arab Emirates Women match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

IN-W vs UAE-W Live Streaming

Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

IN-W vs UAE-W Match Details

IN-W vs UAE-W match will be played at the Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet at 01:00 PM IST on October 04, Tuesday.

IN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Sabbhineni Meghana

Vice-Captain – Esha Rohit Oza

Suggested Playing XI for IN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Theertha Satish, Richa Ghosh

Batters: Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Kavisha Egodage

All-rounders: Esha Rohit Oza, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Samaira Dharnidharka, Meghana Singh

IN-W vs UAE-W Probable XIs:

India Women: Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh(w), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

United Arab Emirates Women: Chaya Mughal(c), Samaira Dharnidharka, Natasha Cherriath, Theertha Satish(w), Esha Rohit Oza, Khushi Sharma, Vaishnave Mahesh, Mahika Gaur, Lavanya Keny, Suraksha Kotte, Kavisha Egodage

