IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match, February 15

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and West Indies Women: India Women will be bidding to record their second consecutive victory in the Women’s T20 World Cup when they will square off against West Indies Women. The two teams are all set to meet at the Newlands in Cape Town on February 15, Wednesday. India Women and West Indies got off to contrasting starts in the T20 Championship.

India Women locked horns with Pakistan Women in their first game. The match saw the Indian teams churning out a good batting performance as they chased 150 runs within 19 overs to score a win by seven wickets. The young Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues won the player of the match award for her brilliant knock of 53 runs off 38 balls.

As far as West Indies Women are concerned, they could not do well in their opening game against England Women. The team succumbed to pressure in the first innings and ended up scoring only 135 runs in 20 overs. Following a seven-wicket loss, West Indies need to perform better to push themselves up the Group B points table from the last place.

Ahead of the match between India Women and West Indies Women, here is everything you need to know:

IN-W vs WI-W Telecast

India Women vs West Indies Women game will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

IN-W vs WI-W Live Streaming

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

IN-W vs WI-W Match Details

IN-W vs WI-W match will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town at 06:30 PM IST on February 15, Wednesday.

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rashada Williams

Vice-Captain: Jemimah Rodrigues

Suggested Playing XI for IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Rashada Williams

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Stafanie Taylor, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shamilia Connell

IN-W vs WI-W Probable XIs

India Women: Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Devika Vaidya, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews ©, Rashada Williams (wk), Stafanie Taylor, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Shekera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation

