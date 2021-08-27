In Women's T20 WC Qualifier, Chasing 197, Germany Score 32 in 20 Overs

The women’s cricket team of Germany were handed an embarrassing defeat by Ireland in the Europe Qualifier for the next ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, 2023. Ireland defeated the German side by a whopping 164-run margin on Thursday. Chasing a target of 197 runs, the Germans could only manage 32 runs in their 20 overs. Germany’s opening batsman Christina Gough played one of the slowest T20I innings, scoring just 14 runs off 58 balls.

Ireland’s opener Gaby Lewis, on the other hand, smashed a hundred and remained unbeaten at 105 off just 60 deliveries. She had a phenomenal strike rate of 175. Her innings consisted of 11 boundaries and three maximums. Her batting partner Rebecca Stokell, too, contributed 44 off 30 balls.

The official Twitter account of the Ireland Women’s Cricket also praised Lewis’ matchwinning ton. She was handed the Player of Match award for her match-winning performance.

Germany’s poor run-chase exposed many flaws in their team. They could hit only one boundary. They play against France on Friday and then their final game against the Netherlands is scheduled for Sunday.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers are currently underway from August 26-30. Netherlands, Scotland, France, Germany and Ireland are competing with each other to reach the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2023.

Turkey, which was earlier a part of the Europe Qualifier, withdrew from the tournament after the necessary approval and travel documentation required due to the Covid-19 restrictions could not be secured from the country’s sports ministry.

Andy Wright, who is the ICC Regional Development Manager in Europe, regretted the withdrawal of Turkey from the Europe Qualifier. “We have been in communication with the Federation over the past month to provide any assistance to secure their arrival into Spain in time for the event and would like to thank the Federation for their efforts in trying to secure the documentation,” he was quoted as saying by ICC.

