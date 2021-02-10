Inaugural Unacademy Road Safety Awareness T20 To Resume on March 2nd The Unacademy Road Safety Awareness T20 World Series is set to resume this year after it was called off due to Covid-19 pandemic. The inaugural edition was called off midway on 11th March last year due to Covid-19 pandemic and now the tournament is back for the remaining matches and games will be played in Raipur.

"An array of stars including Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara, Bret Lee, Tilakratne Dilshan, Muttiah Muralitharan and many more legends of five cricket playing nations — Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and host India — will be back in the field to recreate the magic of old in the annual T20 cricket tournament, organized to create awareness towards road safety in the country. As cricket is the most followed sport in the country and cricketers are looked upon as idols, this League aims to influence and change people’s mind set towards their behaviour on the roads. The Road Safety World Series is an initiative by Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra in association with Professional Management Group (PMG) spearheaded by Little Master Sunil Gavaskar as the Commissioner of the Series and Sachin Tendulkar is the Brand Ambassador of the League. Education technology platform Unacademy is the title sponsor and Viacom18 is the broadcast partner of the league," a press release said.

On this occasion, Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel said: "“It is a matter of great pride and honour to be hosting the legends in Raipur during the Road Safety World Series, which I believe is a wonderful concept to create awareness about the menace, and a very important one given that one person dies every four minutes on Indian roads. I also believe that this tournament will bring smile to millions in this hour of gloom. I extend a very warm welcome to everyone in Chattisgarh.”