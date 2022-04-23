INB vs AMS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 match, April 23, 1:30 PM IST

INB vs AMS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 match between Indo-Bulgarian and Academic – MU Sofia:

The top two teams of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022, Indo-Bulgarian and Academic – MU Sofia, wil face each other in the first qualifier match on Saturday, April 23 at 1:30 PM IST.

Indo-Bulgarian was supposed to play eight league matches but their five games were washed out due to rain. The remaining three games saw INB beating PLO, AMS, and BS by 26 runs, six wickets, and nine wickets respectively. With 11 points, the team finished at the top of the points table.

Speaking of Academic – MU Sofia, they are second in the points table with three wins, one loss, and four canceled matches. MU Sofia concluded the league stage with a big victory over VTU-MU Pleven by nine wickets. Kevin D’Souza was the hero of the match as he played a sublime knock of 45 runs.

Ahead of the match between Indo-Bulgarian and Academic – MU Sofia, here is everything you need to know:

INB vs AMS Telecast

Indo-Bulgarian vs Academic – MU Sofia game will not be telecast in India.

INB vs AMS Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

INB vs AMS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia at 1:30 PM IST on April 23, Saturday.

INB vs AMS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Suraj Negi

Vice-Captain – Gagandeep Singh

Suggested Playing XI for INB vs AMS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shafquat Khan,Omar Rasool

Batters: Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra, Kevin D’Souza, Zeerak Chughtai

All-rounders: Jacob Albin, Suraj Negi

Bowlers: Ali Rasool, Muhammad Sultan, Gagandeep Singh

INB vs AMS Probable XIs:

Indo-Bulgarian: Prakash Mishra, Nirdosh Sharma, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Hristo Lakov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Sid Kulkarni, Shafquat Khan (wk), Rohit Dhiman, Suraj Negi, Dushyant Sharma, Gagandeep Singh

Academic – MU Sofia: Sandeep Nair, Muhammad Sultan, Omar Rasool(wk), Ishan De Silva, Kevin D’Souza, Mubarak Ali, Ali Rasool, Jacob Albin, Zeerak Chughtai, Delrick Vinu, Danyal Ali

