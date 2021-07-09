INB vs BAR Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021, July 9, 11:30 AM IST Friday

INB vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 between Indo-Bulgarian and Barbarians: Indo-Bulgarian will square off against Barbarians in the 17th and 18th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Bulgaria. Both the matches will be played at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on July 09, Friday at 11:30 am IST and 01:30 pm IST respectively.

Indo-Bulgarian are the clear favorites to win the contest on Friday. They are enjoying a phenomenal run in the ECS T10 Bulgaria. Indo-Bulgarian are unbeatable in the Championship thus far as they have won all their six league games. The franchise will head into the game against Barbarians on the back of a 11-run victory over BSCU-MU Plovdiv.

Barbarians, on the other hand, are having a disastrous outing in the competition. They have lost their plot and have failed to show any character or consistency. They have secured victory in just one out of six league games. Barbarians are currently placed as the wooden-spooners in the points table. Their most recent match of the T10 competition saw them losing to Medical University Sofia by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Indo-Bulgarian and Barbarians; here is everything you need to know:

INB vs BAR Telecast

The Indo-Bulgarian vs Barbarians match will not be broadcast in India.

INB vs BAR Live Streaming

The match between INB vs BAR is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

INB vs BAR Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 will be played between Indo-Bulgarian and Barbarians at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on July 09, Friday at 11:30 am IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 01:30 pm IST.

INB vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Prakash Mishra

Vice-Captain - Bakhtiar Tahiri

Suggested Playing XI for INB vs BAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Hristo Ivanov

Batsmen: Nikolay Nankov, Hristo Lakov, Rohit Dhiman

All-rounders: Dimo Nikolov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra, Mohammad Fayaz

Bowlers: Dushyant Sharma, Ivaylo Katzarski, Boyko Ivanov

INB vs BAR Probable XIs

Indo-Bulgarian: Prakash Mishra (C), Hristo Lakov, Shafquat Khan (WK), Bakhtiar Tahiri, Rohit Dhiman, Suraj Negi, Deep Singh, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Dushyant Sharma, Nirdosh Sharma, Sid Kulkarni

Barbarians: Dimo Nikolov (C), Ivaylo Katzarski, Hristo Ivanov (WK), Mohammad Fayaz, Boyko Ivanov, Nikolay Nankov, Deyan Shipkov, Vasilen Kamburov, Mario Berberyan, Andrei Lilov, Alexandar Stoychev

